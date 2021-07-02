Society

Macy's 4th of July fireworks: Where to watch and what to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The traditional Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show will return to New York City this year after the pandemic forced changes to the celebration in 2020. The fireworks will be launched from five barges in the East River starting at 9:25 p.m. on July 4.

Simultaneously, the NYPD says there will be fireworks shot off oft he Empire State Building from the 72nd, 86th and 103rd floors.

Last year's big show was replaced by several small, unannounced fireworks displays last year in order to prevent crowds from gathering during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE TO WATCH:



On July 4th, Macy's Fireworks can be viewed from the comforts of home & any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in Midtown.

Public viewing locations will be set up & managed by the NYPD. Viewing will be available for spectators on elevated portions of the FDR Drive in Manhattan with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th & East 42nd Streets.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes discussed plans for security on July 4, especially regarding the city's fireworks.



Viewing areas for this year's fireworks will be based on placement of the barges and are listed as follows:

Manhattan
-- FDR Drive from 14th Street to 51st Street with access points 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street.

Brooklyn

-- Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, East River State Park, and Transmitter Park

Queens
-- Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South Park

ADA/Special Needs public viewing will be accessible at East 34th Street.

WHERE NOT TO WATCH:



Fireworks will not be visible from the following areas & are not suggested for public viewing:

Battery Park
Battery Park City
South Street Seaport
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Grand Ferry Park

Hunter's Point South Waterfront Park
Roosevelt Island

WHAT TO KNOW:



For the big fireworks event, officers will be everywhere -- including the K-9 units, bomb squad, and harbor patrol -- and spectators will have to go through a metal detectors.

"Everyone will be searched at these access points," NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said. "You are not allowed to bring backpacks, large blankets, seats, umbrellas, and no alcohol."

Officials are asking people not to come out too early. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Access will allowed starting at 6:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

The nation's largest 4th of July celebration will once again ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of dazzling effects framing the iconic New York City skyline during the 4



(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

