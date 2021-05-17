Society

Fewer than 8% of US statues are of women. Hulu is launching a campaign to help balance this ratio

EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu commissions monuments of historic women

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The United States has 4,799 public statues honoring men. Only 384 represent women, 8% of the country's total.

Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu has commissioned three monuments representing the contributions of historic female figures.

Hulu's "Made by Her: Monuments" campaign is partnering with Brooklyn-based visual artist Saya Woolfalk, who will design these monuments and bring them to life in three American cities: civil human rights leader Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.

"Despite the tremendous contributions that women have made throughout U.S. history, they are still widely underrepresented in public monuments throughout the country," said Kelly Campbell, the president of Hulu. "Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups and Hulu is proud to play a meaningful role in doing so."

EMBED More News Videos

Only 8% of statues in the U.S. honor women. Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu is commissioning monuments of Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.



The Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coretta Scott King monuments will be unveiled this summer, and the public will see Ruth Bader Ginsburg's in early 2022. Hulu is donating them to each city's permanent public art collection.

The Coretta Scott King monument, located at the King Center, will feature a hand-crafted sculpture of microphones on a mosaic tile plinth, representing the power of voice. Within the oak hammock of Miami's Peacock Park, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas monument will honor her memory with a place for visitors to sit and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The monument inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be located at the Van Nuys Civic Center, a space strategically close to the courthouse and public library.

Learn more about "Made by Her: Monuments" at madebyher.hulu.com.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacaliforniafloridaarthuluhistoryu.s. & worldotrcwomen
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News