Group steals $500,000 of luxury items from store on Madison Avenue

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for several people who stole nearly half a million dollars worth of items from a high-end store on Madison Avenue.Police say seven people entered The RealReal store last week and took off with jewelry, watches, and handbags.The haul adds up to nearly $500,000.Investigators released pictures of two of the suspects and a white getaway car.They are asking for the public's help tracking down the perpetrators.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------