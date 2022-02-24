Group steals $500,000 of luxury items from store on Madison Avenue

Police say seven people entered The RealReal store last week and took off with jewelry, watches, and handbags.
The haul adds up to nearly $500,000.
Investigators released pictures of two of the suspects and a white getaway car.
They are asking for the public's help tracking down the perpetrators.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
