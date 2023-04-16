Meet the legendary 'Phantom of Madison Square Garden,' organist Ray Castoldi

Sitting way up in the rafters at the World's Most Famous Arena is the man who has been playing to the most sold-out crowds in MSG history. Sam Ryan has the story.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sitting way up in the rafters at the World's Most Famous Arena is the man who has been playing to the most sold-out crowds in Madison Square Garden history. Not the Piano Man, but the Organ Man - Ray Castoldi is the organist for Rangers and Knicks games.

It all began with an audition in 1989.

"They told me I had the job but before that, I had to play," Castoldi said, "It's crazy. I think every musician dreams about playing it as a rock star - it's just really really special."

Castoldi has been called the 'Ghost of MSG' and the 'Phantom of the Garden.' In fact, he has been playing at the Garden for longer than Billy Joel.

"It's really fun because people hear me...you're like the Wizard of Oz, the man behind the curtain," he said, "It's really about feeling the crowd - where the crowd is and where their energy is. What motivates them and motivates the team."

Fans have heard all the classics - and as both the Knicks and Rangers have playoff games, the Garden will be rocking.

