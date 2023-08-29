Council subcommittee approves 5-year permit for Madison Square Garden

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The New York City Council Committee on Land Use approved a five-year permit for Madison Square Garden (MSG) Monday.

The permit will allow MSG to continue to operate above Penn Station in Manhattan.

The council subcommittee cited the ongoing conflict between Penn Station and MSG as reason to prevent the approval of a longer-term permit.

Many people believe that MSG needs to relocate in order for the proper upgrades to be made to the country's busiest passenger train station.

"We cannot wait five years before engaging again on this issue and developing a plan; we need to seize the moment and work now to develop a sustainable strategy for the region, and for the train station beneath it," said NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

At the same time, proponents of the permit argue that MSG is a staple of the community.

"We are disappointed," MSG entertainment said in a statement. "The committees have done a grave disservice to New Yorkers today, in a shortsighted move that will further contribute to the erosion of the city - that's true now and will be true five years from now."

Nonetheless, this permit, if approved, would be temporary. At best, it will keep the dueling sides in stasis for another five years: no permanent home for MSG, and no long-term renovation plan for Penn Station.

The plan approved by the council subcommittee still needs to be approved by the full City Council. That vote is expected to take place on September 14.

