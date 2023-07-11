Madonna's NYC shows at Madison Square Garden postponed after hospitalization

Madonna is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour, including four nights scheduled at Madison Square Garden in New York City, following her recent hospitalization.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Madonna is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour, including four nights scheduled at Madison Square Garden in New York City, following her recent hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection."

The pop superstar was originally scheduled to perform at The Garden on Wednesday, August 23, Thursday, August 24, Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

Madonna posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

"My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she continued.

The North American leg of her career-spanning Celebration Tour, originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, has been postponed. Her tour will now start on October 14, at London's O2 Arena.

Live Nation confirmed the postponement. "Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced," a statement read.

According to her manager Guy Oseary, on June 24, Madonna "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," as he wrote on Instagram a few days later. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

