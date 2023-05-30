The victim landed in a wooded area at Brook Avenue and East 135th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported. John Del Giorno was over the scene.

Motorcycle rider killed after being ejected off bike in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (WABC) -- A motorcycle rider was killed after being ejected off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

Officials say the rider crashed heading westbound on the expressway just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim landed in a wooded area at Brook Avenue and East 135th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene at Willis Avenue. Police initially shut down the entire expressway to investigate the accident.

Investigators have moved down under the highway on Brook Avenue. Two lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway have been reopened.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.