Road rage incident was likely to blame for man suffering gunshot wound on Bronx expressway: Police

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A driver is recovering after he was shot on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.
Officials say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Fordham Road.
The shooting likely stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, officials said.
