Road rage incident was likely to blame for man suffering gunshot wound on Bronx expressway: Police

Saturday, December 17, 2022 12:31PM
Driver shot in road rage incident on Major Deegan Expressway: Police
The driver was shot in the leg early Saturday morning near Fordham Road.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A driver is recovering after he was shot on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

Officials say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday near Fordham Road.

The shooting likely stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

----------

