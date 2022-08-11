Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season kicks off

The American Cancer Society kicked off Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season with its first in-person launch since the pandemic.

WOODBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- The American Cancer Society officially kicked off Long Island's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season Thursday, with its first in-person launch since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, was emceed by Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager.

Survivors shared stories of their breast cancer journeys, and the American Cancer Society and supporters talked about ways to get involved in the breast cancer movement.

That included details for this year's Making Strides in-person walks, set for October 1 at Grangabel Park in Riverhead and on October 16 at Jones Beach State Park.

Information is available at MakingStridesWalk.org/LongIsland or by calling 800-227-2345.

For more information on the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org.

