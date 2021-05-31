Be Kind: Mamaroneck Girl Scouts help beautify restaurants' outdoor dining areas

The Mamaroneck Girl Scouts assembled flower pots and planters for local restaurants to beautify their outdoor dining areas.
The volunteer effort is designed to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The organizer told us she hopes the project makes Mamaroneck Avenue a destination once again.
