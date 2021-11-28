research

Rare mammoth tusk found at bottom of ocean off California's coast

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare mammoth tusk found at bottom of ocean off CA coast

MOSS LANDING, Calif. -- Scientists have found evidence of ancient land dwellers at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Researchers with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute say they discovered a Columbian mammoth tusk in the deep waters off California's coast.

Scientists estimate the tusk is more than 100,000-years-old, CNN reported.

RELATED: Prehistoric fossil mystery solved thanks to help from Field Museum researchers

It is over 3-feet-long and was found 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underwater.

The researchers note mammoth remains from continental North America are particularly rare.

They plan to use the tusk's DNA to refine what we know about mammoths in that part of the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniau.s. & worldresearch
RESEARCH
Mummy of Egyptian king 'digitally unwrapped'
Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron
Vials labeled 'smallpox' did not contain virus, CDC says
Vials labeled 'smallpox' found at Pennsylvania facility, CDC says
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News