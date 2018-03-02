BOMB THREAT

SC man accused of mailing false bombs to Plainview teen he met online

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on a man accused of sending fake bombs to a Long Island woman.

Eyewitness News
PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WABC) --
A man from South Carolina is facing charges after police say he sent false bombs to a teenager on Long Island whom he met online.

Twenty-two-year-old James Dickerson is accused of sending the bombs containing chemicals and a pressure cooker filled with thumbtacks to the 19-year-old's Plainview home in November 2017.

Nassau County police worked with the NYPD and federal investigators to arrest Dickerson and extradite him to Long Island.

Dickerson is charged with three counts of placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and first-degree harassment.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Friday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb threatharassmentPlainviewNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOMB THREAT
Port Authority debuts pilot for explosive device detection
2 charged in fake bomb scare outside LI government building
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Mass harm threats punishable with prison under new bill
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
More bomb threat
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News