FDNY: Man arrested after vandalizing US flag proudly displayed on ambulance

(FDNY)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after officials say he vandalized an American flag that was proudly displayed on an FDNY ambulance in Manhattan.

The incident happened Jan. 25 around 2:30 p.m. in the East Village and was caught on video.

The ambulance was parked on East 9th Street and Second Avenue. When paramedics returned to the vehicle, they found the flag had been cut in two pieces and was thrown on the street.

FDNY officials announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Nicholas Leobold has been charged with criminal mischief in connection to the crime.


