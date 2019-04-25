Man allegedly ran human trafficking, prostitution ring out of parent's Long Island basement

SOUND BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest for allegedly operating a prostitution ring out of his parents' basement.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Raymond Rodio III trafficked as many as 22 women between 2014 and February of this year, holding some of the women by force in the basement on Lower Rocky Point Road in Sound Beach without a shower or bathroom.

They say he would set up dates with men in the basement or in motels around Suffolk County and that he often kept the women's money and gave them heroin and crack cocaine instead.

Rodio pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges

Watch: Suffolk County District Tim Sini press conference:


Prosecutors say Rodio's parents also live in the house but seemed unaware of the alleged activity.

They are not being charged.

Rodio is being held on $2 million bond.

----------
