A man was arrested for DWI after a car plowed into a group of Boy Scouts on Long Island.Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, police say a car hit the boys while they were walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville.Rescue workers were forced to administer CPR to one of the victims. Another was airlifted to the trauma center at Stony Brook University Hospital.In all, five boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 were hospitalized. The scouts were from Troop 161. One of the boys is in critical condition.Police arrested Thomas Murphy, 59, and charged him for driving while intoxicated.Murphy is due in court in Central Islip on October 1st.