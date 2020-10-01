Man punched while filming TikTok video with friend in Manhattan

According to officials, the 24-year-old victim, Chad White, was making the video with his friend, Shakila Kahn, on Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime.
VIRAL VIDEO | Woman jumps into Hudson River for a TikTok video
They say a man came up behind the victims and used an anti-gay slur.
According to officials, the two suspect and victim scuffled, and the suspect punched the victim in the back of the head.
The victim declined medical treatment.
The entire incident was captured on TikTok at the account, "at.the.official.shakila".
TOP STORY | Alleged shoplifter killed in fight with Long Island 7-Eleven worker, clerk charged with manslaughter
It is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip