Man punched while filming TikTok video with friend in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was punched while dancing with his female friend for a TikTok video they were filming in Lower Manhattan, police say.According to officials, the 24-year-old victim, Chad White, was making the video with his friend, Shakila Kahn, on Broad Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.Police are investigating the incident as a bias crime.They say a man came up behind the victims and used an anti-gay slur.According to officials, the two suspect and victim scuffled, and the suspect punched the victim in the back of the head.The victim declined medical treatment.The entire incident was captured on TikTok at the account, "at.the.official.shakila".It is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.----------