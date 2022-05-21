Video shows man attack street food vendor with milk crate, traffic cones in Times Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

TIMES SQUARE, New York City (WABC) -- Police released a video of a man attacking a street food vendor in Times Square in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect.Police said the suspect and the vendor got into an argument around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the intersection of 7th Avenue and West 40th Street.According to police, the exchange turned physical and the suspect kicked and punched the 57-year-old victim and struck the victim in the head with a milk crate.Video shows him throwing traffic cones at the vendor's cart.The victim was treated at NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue for a cut on his head.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------