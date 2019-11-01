Man caught on camera wheeling electronics away in suitcase in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Video shows a man police say raided a Bronx apartment, carting off hundreds of dollars in electronics.
It happened last Wednesday at around 10:55 p.m. on Intervale Avenue.
Police say a 33-year-old woman came home to find the locks on her apartment damaged.
That's when they discovered video of the man rolling a suitcase out of the building, with $900- dollars' worth of electronics.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
