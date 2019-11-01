Man caught on camera wheeling electronics away in suitcase in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Video shows a man police say raided a Bronx apartment, carting off hundreds of dollars in electronics.

It happened last Wednesday at around 10:55 p.m. on Intervale Avenue.

Police say a 33-year-old woman came home to find the locks on her apartment damaged.

That's when they discovered video of the man rolling a suitcase out of the building, with $900- dollars' worth of electronics.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarycaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Weather: Girl hit by falling tree limb while out trick-or-treating
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
14-year-old boy wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Maria Fire: Massive blaze erupts in Santa Paula, California
New picture of person-of-interest in Massapequa Park shooting
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
Show More
NJ police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting
Man accused of stabbing teen in heart at mall pleads not guilty
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
7 On Your Side Investigates: What's behind rise in traffic deaths
More TOP STORIES News