HATE CRIME

Man charged after anti-white attacks, harassment in Brooklyn

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect.

A man faces several charges after two anti-white assaults on Brooklyn buses and one incident in which a man with his pregnant wife was harassed on a Brooklyn street.

Police said 39-year-old Kevin Raphael, of East New York, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and more after the July attacks.

Raphael allegedly approached a 30-year-old white man who was walking with his pregnant wife at approximately 1 p.m. on July 29 near Empire Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to police, he then told the victim: "What are you looking at? What are you looking for? I kill white (expletive) like you," while motioning to his waistband, leading the victim to believe the defendant had a weapon.

Police said he then motioned to his backpack, telling the victim, "I will kill every white (expletive) around here."

The next day, Raphael allegedly approached a 29-year-old law student before 10 a.m. on a B25 bus on Fulton Street in Brooklyn Heights. He then punched the face and stated "I hate all you white (expletive). You're a (expletive)," before exiting the bus at the next stop.

The victim suffered swelling and pain to his face and eye face.
The final incident occurred on July 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the B41 bus at Flatbush Avenue and Kings Highway in Flatlands. Raphael allegedly approached a 59-year-old doctor and repeatedly struck him in the head while making anti-white comments.

"You white (expletive) think you got it like that. You white (expletive)," Raphael said during the attack, according to police.

The victim suffered bruising to the face and a concussion.

"This defendant allegedly terrorized three people during a hate-filled crime spree simply because of the color of their skin. In Brooklyn, everyone regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion must be able to safely navigate the streets without fear of being senselessly and violently attacked," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Raphael was ordered held on bail of $50,000 cash or $25,000 bond and to return to court on October 24.

