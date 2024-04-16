Antisemitic incidents in U.S. hit all-time high, Anti-Defamation League report shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit Tuesday of antisemitic incidents in the United States.

The group says there were nearly 9,000 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism in 2023.

That's a new all-time high and a 140% increase over the previous year.

More than 5,000 of those incidents occurred after the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

New York and New Jersey were among the top four states with the most incidents reported, with California being number one.

The report's release comes one day after hate graffiti was found scrawled against a fence shared by neighbors in Nassau County.

It also comes amid all-time high tensions in the Middle East following Iran's missile attack against Israel over the weekend.

