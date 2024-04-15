Israel hailed the success of its defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran of more than 300 drones and missiles

Live updates: No decision on response to Iran attack from Israeli war cabinet meeting

JERUSALEM (WABC) -- The world is awaiting Israel's next move after Iran attacked the country over the weekend.

Even after the Israeli war cabinet met on a response to the attack, no decision was made on Israel's behalf.

Over the weekend, the United States assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran. It was the first time Iran had launched a direct military assault on Israel.

Israeli authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.

"99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted -- a very significant strategic achievement," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

The military defense was coordinated with a group of international allies, including the United States, United Kingdom and France, Hagari said.

The United States highlighted its role in helping Israel thwart Iran's aerial attack as President Joe Biden convened leaders of the Group of Seven countries.

"President Biden spoke by secure video with the leaders of the G7 today," the White House said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The leaders condemned Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel and reaffirmed the G7's commitment to Israel's security.

U.S. officials said that despite the high interception rate, Iran's intent was to "destroy and cause casualties" and that if successful, the strikes would have caused an "uncontrollable" escalation across the Mideast.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an effort to contain tensions, that Washington would not participate in any offensive action against Iran in an attempt to minimize escalation.

The push to encourage Israel to show restraint mirrored ongoing American efforts to curtail Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which is now in its seventh month, and to do more to protect civilian lives in the territory.

While the U.S. and its allies were preparing for days for such an attack, the launches were at the "high end" of what was anticipated, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

LIVE UPDATES

President Biden and Jordanian King Abdulla II speak on the phone

President Joe Biden and Jordanian King Abdullah II spoke on the phone Sunday about Iran's attack on Israel, according to the White House.

The two leaders discussed Iran's "unprecedented attack" on Israel, the White House said without elaborating.

Earlier Sunday, Biden met with G7 leaders, who jointly condemned Iran's attack on Israel.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel. Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack," the G7 leaders said in a joint statement.

The statement added, "We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security."

Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon reopen airspace after Iran attacks Israel

Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon have reopened their airspaces following Iran's attack on Israel, though some restrictions remain in the region.

"At 8:15 a.m., the Authority reopened the Kingdom's airspace to air traffic after re-evaluating the risks according to national and international standards for the safety and security of civil aviation," the Jordan Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said in an X post, formerly Twitter.

Lebanese state TV announced the Beirut Airport will resume operations.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said the airspace had reopened after "overcoming all risks that affect the security and safety of civil aviation in Iraq."

Iranian president warns of 'heavier' response if Israel strikes again

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi claimed Sunday that Iran had taught Israel a lesson and warned of a "heavier" response to "any new adventures against the interests of the Iranian nation."

Iran said Israel was targeted in retaliation for its strike earlier this month on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, that killed a top Iranian military leader.

"Following the instructions of Imam Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and with the support of the proud nation and the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, I emphasize that any new adventure against the interests of the Iranian nation will be responded with a heavier and regrettable response from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Raisi said.

10-year-old hit by shrapnel, IDF says

A 10-year-old girl injured in Iran's attack on Israel is reportedly the only casualty of the airstrikes, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.

The girl was "severely injured by shrapnel," apparently from an intercepted missile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"We wish her a speedy recovery," Hagari said. "Other than her, as far as we know, there are no additional casualties."

Iran launched 300 "threats of various types" at Israel on Saturday, Hagari said, including 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more than 120 ballistic missiles, and over 30 cruise missiles.

Kirby says it's up to Israel on how to respond to attack

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "Good Morning America" Sunday that any response to Iran's Saturday night attack is up to Israeli forces.

But Kirby stressed that President Joe Biden does not want the situation to escalate or have the U.S. drawn further into any conflict.

When asked by ABC News' Whit Johnson about a response from Israel, Kirby said that it is up to the Israeli government to decide how to respond. He added that "the damage was extremely light," and the defenses in place proved Israel can defend itself.

"I won't speak for the Israelis. It's going to be up to them to decide whether and how they'll respond to this," Kirby said. "They showed last night, an incredible military capability on their own, but certainly in concert with friends."

When pressed about reports that Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. would oppose a counterattack on Iran, Kirby said it was "not an accurate reading" of the president's message. He emphasized that the White House does not "want to see the situation escalate further."

Blinken condemns attack

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Iran's attack on Israel, saying the U.S. doesn't seek escalation but will support Israel's right to defend itself and will protect U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

"The United States condemns Iran's attack on Israel in the strongest terms," Blinken said in a statement.

He added that he'll be "consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead."

New York City, Tri-State on alert following attack

In New York, Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams say there are no credible threats, but law enforcement is on alert.

A security expert tells Eyewitness News that law enforcement will be keeping an eye on potential targets associated with New York's Jewish, Palestinian and Persian American communities - to keep Americans and New Yorkers safe.

