Group of teens wanted in anti-LGBTQ hate crime attack on 2 men in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a group of teens who allegedly attacked two men in a suspected hate crime.

The two men were walking on Broadway near 33rd Street on Wednesday, February 28 around 7:30 p.m. when four people in their mid-teens started to throw things at them.

The men said that the group was yelling anti-LGBTQIA+ statements.

Then, one of the men in the group started to punch one of the 36-year-old victims repeatedly in the face.

He suffered swelling and bruising in the attack.

All of the attackers were described as having a light complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

