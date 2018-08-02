Man punched in face in bias attack on Brooklyn bus, suspect sought

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a hate crime assault on a bus in Brooklyn.

The incident happened Monday shortly before 10 a.m. on a B25 bus on Fulton Street in Brooklyn Heights.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached a 29-year-old man on the bus, punched him in the face with a closed fist and made an anti-white remark.

The attacker got off the bus at the intersection of Fulton Street and Bond Street and fled on foot southbound on Bond Street. The victim suffered swelling and pain to the face.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'10", approximately 180-200 pounds, with an earring in his left ear; last seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball hat, a black sweatshirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

