New Jersey police in Morris County start using spike strips to stop car thieves

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in one New Jersey town are taking a new approach to stop car thieves in their tracks.

Police in Morris County are using road spikes to disable cars that refuse to stop for officers.

Now catching thieves or kidnapping suspects may become a little easier for officers, thanks to the expanded use of the spike strips to flatten tires.

Car thefts throughout the state have been rising, so this method of stopping the suspects is becoming popular among police agencies.

On Thursday, officers from half the towns in Morris County began practicing with the spike strips.

The training is important to make sure the timing is correct and no one is hurt. The strips are deployed with a pull that opens like an accordion.

The spikes puncture the tires and hopefully bring a pursuit to a successful conclusion.

In reality, the chases can hit speeds over 100 mph, but proper use of the spike strips is the latest tool in the arsenal for police to use to catch criminals.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.