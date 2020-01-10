Man charged in 2 murders in New Jersey

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man in New Jersey who is accused of two deadly shootings.

Police say 19-year-old Kerron Parker killed 20-year-old Monserret Noyola-Narvaez back in October.

The victim was shot in her car in Franklin Township and died two days later.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation yielded a possible motive of mistaken identity for the shooting, which is still under investigation.

Parker is also charged in the murder of 21-year-old Sharif Austin, who was shot and killed last month in New Brunswick.

In addition to the two counts of first-degree murder, Parker is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new brunswicksomerset countymiddlesex countyarrestmurdershooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in 3 random NYC attacks released under bail reform
Suspect in custody in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Inspections ordered after subway doors open in transit
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
1 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen
Woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog out in rain: Police
Video shows violent, random attack on Bronx sanitation worker
Show More
Nassau County recovers $710,000 sent in phishing scam
Worker hurt in Brooklyn construction accident
AccuWeather: Milder days ahead
Iconic Neir's Tavern in NYC will close after 190 years of service
NJ pizzeria owner allegedly goes on anti-Semitic tirade
More TOP STORIES News