Man charged in stabbing death of New Jersey teen appears in court, was in US illegally

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl made his initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered held for trial.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of Madison Wells.

The teen was killed Saturday on Van Pelt Place in Long Branch.

Authorities say the two knew each other, and a law enforcement source confirms the suspect was living here illegally after overstaying a visa.

If convicted, Cordero-Castro faces at least 30 years behind bars.

According to her obituary, Wells was born in Long Branch and lived in Florida before moving back to New Jersey in 2014.She had just started her junior year at Long Branch High School.

Her mother passed away in 2014, and she is survived by her father and three sisters.

A wake will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, located at 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000.

