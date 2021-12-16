Long Island man charged with sharing sexually explicit images of former high school classmates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11346055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is accused of sharing sexually explicit images of more than a dozen underage women on a pornographic website.Prosecutors say 20-year-old Patrick Carey of Seaford copied pictures that he found on social media of girls he knew from high school in Levittown and edited them into sexually explicit photos and videos.The district attorney says he then posted those files to a porn website with the girls' names, addresses and phone numbers and encouraged the website's other users to harass and threaten them.Many of the images were taken when the women were in high school and middle school.The women were sent lurid images and videos and sexual threats from people as far away as Scotland.Some of the victims appeared in court Thursday as Carey was arraigned on charges including aggravated harassment, stalking, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.One of their mothers spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne."These are good girls," she said. "They're in college and it's affected these girls. It's just horrible what this animal has done."One of the victims' fathers said, "I just hope he gets what he deserves."----------