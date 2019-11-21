Man charged with calling in bomb threats to Bergen Community College

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is under arrest on charges of calling in bomb threats to a college in New Jersey.18-year-old Nicholas Donnarumma of Saddle Brook is charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm.Police say that on Monday, Donnarumma placed two calls to the Paramus Police Department claiming that a bomb was planted at Bergen Community College.First responders determined that the calls were false and there was no emergency at the college.An investigation to trace the calls led to Donnarumma, police said.Detectives said he had placed a similar call to Saddle Brook police Oct. 27 claiming that a bomb had been planted at a local business.He was released pending a first appearance in court Dec. 4.----------On Monday, November 18, 2019, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office CyberCrimes Unit was notified by the Paramus Police Department that an unknown telephonecaller using technology to anonymize his calling line identity ("caller ID") placed twotelephone calls to the Paramus Police Department claiming that there was a bomb on thecampus of Bergen Community College ("BCC"). First responders, including the ParamusPolice Department, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, the Bergen County Bomb Squad,the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, and the Paramus Fire Department allresponded and subsequently determined that the calls were false and there was noemergency at BCC. Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Cyber CrimesUnit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation to trace the calls.As a result of the investigation, it was determined that NICHOLAS DONNARUMMAplaced these two telephone calls to the Paramus Police Department claiming a bomb wasplanted at BCC. In addition, detectives determined that NICHOLAS DONNARUMMA alsoplaced a similar telephone call to the Saddle Brook Police Department on October 27,2019 claiming a bomb had been planted at a local business which similarly triggered the2 of 2