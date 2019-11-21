Man charged with calling in bomb threats to Bergen Community College

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is under arrest on charges of calling in bomb threats to a college in New Jersey.
18-year-old Nicholas Donnarumma of Saddle Brook is charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm.
Police say that on Monday, Donnarumma placed two calls to the Paramus Police Department claiming that a bomb was planted at Bergen Community College.
First responders determined that the calls were false and there was no emergency at the college.
An investigation to trace the calls led to Donnarumma, police said.
Detectives said he had placed a similar call to Saddle Brook police Oct. 27 claiming that a bomb had been planted at a local business.
He was released pending a first appearance in court Dec. 4.
