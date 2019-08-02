Man charged with filming up skirts of women at New Jersey Wegmans

By Eyewitness News
HANOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man is under arrest after police say he used a small camera to film up the skirts of women at a Wegmans supermarket.

Police arrested 33-year-old Phillipe Leger.

He allegedly walked around the store in Hanover with the camera attached to his sneaker and filmed up the women's skirts without their knowledge.

The store's security unit was able to get a look at Leger's license plate. Police located him on Route 10 and stopped him.

After being questioned, he was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy.

Leger was taken to the county jail pending his court date.

