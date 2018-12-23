Man charged with leaving scene of crash that left 2 dead in Mastic Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a driver fled the scene after a crash that killed two people in Suffolk County.

Eyewitness News
MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a man is under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash that left two people dead on Long Island Saturday night.

According to Suffolk County Police, William Molnar was driving a 2004 Subaru eastbound on Forest Road W. in Mastic Beach when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer travelling southbound on Huguenot Drive at 10:11 p.m.

Molnar, 50, and his wife Jean Molnar, 41, a passenger in the front seat of the Subaru, both of Mastic Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man in the front seat of the Explorer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Explorer, 24-year-old Patrick Poillon, fled on foot.

After an investigation, Poillon was arrested in Mastic Beach and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentMastic BeachSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Athletic group benching ref who told NJ wrestler to cut dreads
Holiday forecast: Some rain, snow possible tonight
Trump: Mattis leaving as of Jan. 1, deputy to be acting chief
Coast Guard suspends search for plane headed to NJ
US government unlikely to get fully back to business for days
Statue of Liberty to remain open during government shutdown
Hearing set for homeless man, couple in alleged GoFundMe scam
Show More
Shoppers race for last minute deals on holiday gifts
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 222 in Indonesia
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Police: Man dragged teen by the hair, demanded sex act inside subway station
More News