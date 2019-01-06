Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei during karate class

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a karate instructor in Charlotte helped save a woman who was being chased by a man Thursday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Police said a karate instructor in Charlotte helped save a woman who was being chased by a man Thursday night.

According to WSOC, 46-year-old August Williams tried to force a woman into his car outside a karate school on Statesville Avenue.

Police said the woman ran inside of the Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo and Williams followed.

Once the pair was inside, Williams got a sweet surprise: instructor Ephraim, who was teaching a class.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"He was just punching at everything from walls to cars, everything," said Randall Ephraim, sensei at the dojo.

Ephraim was able to get control of Williams and fend him off.

"He was very strong -- very, very strong," he said. "He weighed at least 200 (pounds) and some change, under the influence -- very strong powerful individual."

Williams ran out the of the studio and was later taken to the hospital and then into custody.

Reports state Williams was on drugs during the attack.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
assaultkidnapcharlotte newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
2 women critically hurt in Newark hit-and-run accident
Family desperately trying to find NYC father missing for a month
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
NJ wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition
Fire that killed couple in NJ home ruled accidental
Police ID woman killed when EMT responding to call hits pedestrians
Muslim firefighter settles with NYC over treatment at firehouse
Show More
Thieves stealing cash from fruit stand workers in Manhattan
Lawyer arrested in connection with 2014-2015 NYC rapes
Trump says he needs to deal with Democratic leaders to end shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
Meeting to be held over cause of bizarre blue 'electrical arc'
More News