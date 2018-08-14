Man critically injured after being stabbed in the neck in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) --
A stabbing in the Bronx Tuesday left a man critically injured.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Allerton Avenue in the Allerton section.

Authorities say the 50-year-old was stabbed once in the neck by another man.

EMS responded and took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled northbound on Olinville Avenue. He was last seen wearing blue shirts, a gray shirt, and a blue baseball cap.

