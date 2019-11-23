Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby in Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who tried to abduct a baby in Queens.
The incident happened Thursday night while the mother was walking with her 10-month-old child near 43rd Avenue and 111th Street.
Authorities say the suspect grabbed the stroller and demanded the mother give him her baby.
The mother was able to fight the man off and he ran away.
The man is described as about 5 feet 5 inches, brown eyes, black hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and red sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
