Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Tremont

Police say it started on Monday, November 8th on East Tremont Avenue in Tremont when the victim got into an argument with a woman.
That's when the woman and three men attacked, punching the 39-year-old man and dragging him out of his wheelchair.
They stole his backpack containing an iPhone and $800 in cash.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Long Island hospital temporarily closing ER due to nursing staff shortages amid vaccine mandate
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube