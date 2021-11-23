Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Tremont

By Eyewitness News
Man in wheelchair beaten and robbed by group in the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a group of people attacking a man using a wheelchair in the Bronx.

Police say it started on Monday, November 8th on East Tremont Avenue in Tremont when the victim got into an argument with a woman.

That's when the woman and three men attacked, punching the 39-year-old man and dragging him out of his wheelchair.

They stole his backpack containing an iPhone and $800 in cash.



The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

