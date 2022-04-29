Man fatally shot during argument in East Village, Manhattan

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot Friday morning in the East Village after an argument with another man.It happened on East 4th Street between Avenues B and C just after 9 a.m.A 42-year-old man was shot in his stomach and leg.He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he later died.It appears an argument between two men led to the shooting.Police say they are looking for a man wearing all black that fled westbound on East 4th Street on a bicycle.----------