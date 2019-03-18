NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Chinese restaurant in New Jersey Sunday night.
Police swarmed the scene around 10 p.m. at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on South Orange Avenue in Newark.
The restaurant's windows were left riddled with bullet holes.
Witnesses say the shooter fired several shots before fleeing, including at least six bullets.
It's not clear if the man killed was the shooter's intended target.
The victim's name has not been released. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
The cause of the shooting is not yet known.
The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News