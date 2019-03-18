Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Chinese restaurant in New Jersey Sunday night.Police swarmed the scene around 10 p.m. at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on South Orange Avenue in Newark.The restaurant's windows were left riddled with bullet holes.Witnesses say the shooter fired several shots before fleeing, including at least six bullets.It's not clear if the man killed was the shooter's intended target.The victim's name has not been released. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.The cause of the shooting is not yet known.The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating.----------