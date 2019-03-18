Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

It happened late Sunday night in Newark.

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Chinese restaurant in New Jersey Sunday night.

Police swarmed the scene around 10 p.m. at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on South Orange Avenue in Newark.

The restaurant's windows were left riddled with bullet holes.

Witnesses say the shooter fired several shots before fleeing, including at least six bullets.

It's not clear if the man killed was the shooter's intended target.

The victim's name has not been released. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is not yet known.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyshootingrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
NYPD hopes tattoos can help identify man found dead
Suspect in murder of reputed Gambino mob boss due in court
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
Karina Vetrano murder: Opening statements to begin in retrial
ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Astoria subway station closes down for 9 months
Show More
Driver in custody after violent 4-vehicle Newark crash
NJ man accused of murdering brother's family appears in court
Video: Homeowner chases would-be burglars out of Queens home
Search for driver after bicyclist fatally struck on Long Island
LI man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire
More TOP STORIES News