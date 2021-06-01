Man fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

Leonard Mitchell, 70, was attempting to cross Atlantic Avenue near 3rd Avenue and Nevins Street Monday around 10:55 p.m.

That's when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan.

Mitchell was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad says the vehicle kept on going east along Atlantic Avenue after the crash.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

