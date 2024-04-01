Police: Man follows woman into her elevator in the Bronx, repeatedly stabs her in head

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man after they say he followed a 75-year-old woman into her building's elevator before repeatedly stabbing her in the head.
Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked. It happened around 11:30 Sunday morning on Morris Avenue in the Fordham section.
First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.
The suspect, Edwin Rios, 38, has been charged with attempted murder.
