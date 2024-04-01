Police: Man follows woman into her elevator in the Bronx, repeatedly stabs her in head

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man after they say he followed a 75-year-old woman into her building's elevator before repeatedly stabbing her in the head.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked. It happened around 11:30 Sunday morning on Morris Avenue in the Fordham section.

First responders rushed the woman to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

The suspect, Edwin Rios, 38, has been charged with attempted murder.

ALSO READ | Long Island community comes together to mourn fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Jim Dolan has the latest details following Monday's shooting.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.