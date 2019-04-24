Man in 'Rebel' shirt wanted in anti-gay attack in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind an anti-gay attack in Brooklyn.The NYPD says the man captured on surveillance video yelled anti-gay slurs at the 24-year-old victim before punching him in the arm.It happened on April 4 around 1:25 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.The victim was not seriously hurt.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, last seen wearing eyeglasses, black sweatshirt with the word "Rebel" on the front, black Adidas track pants and white/black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------