Man in 'Rebel' shirt wanted in anti-gay attack in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man behind an anti-gay attack in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says the man captured on surveillance video yelled anti-gay slurs at the 24-year-old victim before punching him in the arm.

It happened on April 4 around 1:25 p.m. on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, last seen wearing eyeglasses, black sweatshirt with the word "Rebel" on the front, black Adidas track pants and white/black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

