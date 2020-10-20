Elderly man in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in a wheelchair was struck and critically injured by a vehicle on the Upper East Side on Tuesday afternoon.
The 94-year-old victim was struck on Fifth Avenue at East 90th Street around 3 p.m.
He suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Few other details were released.
