Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive Long Island house fire

The victim was found hours after the fire was placed under control.

MEDFORD, Suffolk County (WABC) --
One person was killed and two firefighters were injured in a massive fire that tore through a home on Long Island late Tuesday.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. inside the home on Oregon Avenue in Medford.

The blaze spread quickly and caused part of the house to collapse.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of an adult male was located inside.

The man, believed to be a resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The two firefighters were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

