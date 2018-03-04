Bike-riding thief swipes purse from 92-year-old woman on street in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

An elderly woman was robbed by a bike-riding thief in Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who was on a bike when he snatched the purse right off an elderly woman's arm in Queens.

It happened at about 7:30 Saturday night on East 46th Street.

Police say the suspect approached the 92-year-old victim from behind and forcibly took the purse off her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

She suffered a laceration to her nose and pain in the shoulder and arm.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftrobberyQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News