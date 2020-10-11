Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is wanted after pushing a man off a subway platform and onto the tracks in Manhattan.

The incident happened inside of the 59th Street & Columbus Circle subway station, on the southbound "A" line.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was waiting for a train when and unknown male individual approached the victim and pushed the onto the train tracks.

The male individual fled the scene.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai hospital. He suffered scratches to the right arm and pain to the right leg and right rib cage.

Authorities say no words were exchanged prior to this unprovoked attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

