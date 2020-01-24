Man rescued after falling through ice at New Jersey reservoir

RINGWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One man was rescued after falling through the ice on a reservoir in New Jersey Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood, where a man fell after venturing out about 100 feet onto the ice.

Rescue crews ventured out onto the water and pulled the victim to safety.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

Earlier this week, two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in separate incidents in Carteret and East Brunswick.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ringwoodpassaic countyiceice rescue
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old LI boy
Woman punched, shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
19-year-old woman reported missing on Long Island found dead
Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
NYC, state prep for coronavirus after 2nd confirmed case in US
Bald eagle collides with truck windshield on CT highway: Video
Elderly man killed inside NYC apartment, female guest in custody
Show More
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
Massive fire guts historic building in Chinatown, 9 hurt
LI school goes 'purple' for student with Moebius Syndrome
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News