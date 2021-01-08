US Capitol rioters: Alleged Trump supporters charged include man seen with Pelosi's lectern, horned QAnon promoter, WV lawmaker

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Derrick Evans, a Republican West Virginia state lawmaker, was charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters. Derrick Evans via Storyful, AP

Richard Barnett sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Those charged with federal crimes are:

WASHINGTON -- Three supporters of President Donald Trump who allegedly rioted at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday now face several federal charges, including a man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern, the horned QAnon promoter and a West Virginia lawmaker.They are three of 15 facing federal charges as of Saturday.Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a., of Arizona, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with entering restricted federal property and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.Angeli, a regular at pro-Trump events, was photographed shirtless, wearing horns, a bearskin headdress, face paint and carrying a spear with an American flag tied just below the blade. Experts say he's a known follower of QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory based on the idea that Trump is secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of child sex traffickers., 36, of Florida, allegedly carried Pelosi's lectern through the building during the riots. He's in custody and was charged with entering restricted federal property, theft of government property and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.The lawmaker,, 35, was arrested by the FBI at his home on Friday and also charged with entering restricted federal property and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign.Before the rush to the Capitol, Evans posted a video in which he said, "They're making an announcement right now: If Pence betrays us you better get your mind right because we're storming that building," the charging documents state. He then laughs and adds, "I'm just the messenger, so don't be hating on me.", the man who allegedly sat at Pelosi's desk during the riots, was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was charged with theft of public property, knowingly entering and remaining in restricted building grounds without authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.A resident of Alabama was also charged in connection with the pipe bomb found on the south side of the Capitol building. Eleven Molotov cocktails and military-style weapons were found in his pickup truck, officials said."Just because you've left the DC region you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office. "The FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation."In addition to the 15 who are facing federal charges, dozens of individuals have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.--was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.--, of Arkansas, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records. Barnett allegedly entered a restricted are of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.--, of Alabama, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. It is alleged that Coffman's vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms. It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms. Coffman was arrested and is currently being held. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021.--, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest.--, of Maryland, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with carrying or having readily accessible, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building, a firearm and ammunition. Specifically a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.--, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.--, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.--, of Virginia, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--, of Illinois, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--, of Pennsylvania, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.--, a West Virginia state delegate, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.--, 36, of Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Johnson was arrested Friday and is currently in custody.--, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody Saturday.The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and are being investigated jointly by the FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; U.S. Capitol Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department.The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.