Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in New Jersey

It happened just before 5 p.m. on March 8 on Essex Avenue in Linden.
Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him lying unconscious in the roadway before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The victim, a 50-year-old Linden man, was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
He remains hospitalized.
The suspect is described as heavyset white man with brown or black hair and facial hair who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or via email at jkaulfers@lpdnj.org.
Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.
