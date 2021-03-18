Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10426148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports from the scene of the attack in Carteret.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left a man seriously injured.It happened just before 5 p.m. on March 8 on Essex Avenue in Linden.Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him lying unconscious in the roadway before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.The victim, a 50-year-old Linden man, was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.He remains hospitalized.The suspect is described as heavyset white man with brown or black hair and facial hair who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or via email at jkaulfers@lpdnj.org.Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.----------