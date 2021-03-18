Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in New Jersey

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left a man seriously injured.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on March 8 on Essex Avenue in Linden.

Authorities say the suspect pulled the victim from his vehicle and assaulted him, leaving him lying unconscious in the roadway before fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser.

MORE NEWS: Dogs that killed boy were menace to New Jersey community, neighbors say
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports from the scene of the attack in Carteret.


The victim, a 50-year-old Linden man, was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

He remains hospitalized.

The suspect is described as heavyset white man with brown or black hair and facial hair who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or via email at jkaulfers@lpdnj.org.

Information about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

ALSO READ: Mom names newborn daughter after officer who delivered baby on roadside
EMBED More News Videos

There was a special reunion Friday as a new mother met with the Suffolk County police officers who delivered her baby daughter on the side of a Long Island road.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union countylindenassaultroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Live: Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Indoor dining capacity set to increase in NY, curfews lifted for some businesses
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow
Family facing deportation due to confusion over expiration date on paperwork
Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on Asian American hate
3 investigations underway in scandals surrounding Governor Cuomo
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
More TOP STORIES News