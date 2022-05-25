Jersey City police fatally shoot man after responding to report of shots fired

The man was shot near the BP gas station at Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.
He was later pronounced dead.
Two police officers were treated at Jersey City Medical Center for minor injuries.
The officers were responding to a report of shots fired, it's unclear if the man had fired at officers.
The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is investigating.
Local streets were closed in the area.
ALSO READ: A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings following Uvalde elementary attack
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube