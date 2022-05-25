Jersey City police fatally shoot man after responding to report of shots fired

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11890796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement says the United States has seen a sharp rise in deadly mass shootings.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot in an apparent police-involved shooting in Jersey City.The man was shot near the BP gas station at Communipaw Avenue and West Side Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.He was later pronounced dead.Two police officers were treated at Jersey City Medical Center for minor injuries.The officers were responding to a report of shots fired, it's unclear if the man had fired at officers.The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is investigating.Local streets were closed in the area.----------