Man wounded in shooting near school in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- Police say a man was wounded in a shooting near a school in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Patchen Avenue and Marion Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the neck after a dispute, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

