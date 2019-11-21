Man wounded in shooting near school in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- Police say a man was wounded in a shooting near a school in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Patchen Avenue and Marion Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The 20-year-old man was shot in the neck after a dispute, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.The suspect is a man who was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------