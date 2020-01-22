Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police said a man was shot and killed in front of his home in Queens on Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before noon on 118th Avenue.

Authorities discovered the victim, 39-year-old Kevin Williams, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and lying on the pavement.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim does appear to be the intended target.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

