2nd rock attack in Brooklyn this week injures man sitting in car

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating the second rock attack in Brooklyn in the past week.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday on Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights.
According to the NYPD, a man was sitting in a car waiting for a light to change with the driver side window down when he was struck in the head with a rock. He suffered a laceration to the head.
The suspect fled northbound on Brooklyn Avenue.
The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.
On Tuesday, a 63-year-old rabbi was struck with a large rock at Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights, leaving him with missing teeth and bruises on his face.
It is not yet known whether Thursday night's incident is connected to the first attack.
